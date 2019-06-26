What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Mostly sunny, humidity dropping Wednesday

Posted 6:04 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, June 26, 2019

The rain from Tuesday has finally left the state after staying longer originally anticipated. As a result of the extra rain, dew points Wednesday morning are still on the high side, but as promised, a drier humidity level will take over today.

Lots of sun for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s inland, lower 80s at the shore. This is the first of a few dry days,  with a stretch of days in the 80s to near 90s degrees. Humidity will remain at nominal levels, meaning it’s ‘just enough to notice’ but not oppressive or tropical.

Really close to heat wave criteria over the next few days

Not too humid in the days ahead, just enough to notice.

There is a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend though. Most of Saturday will be dry with a few scattered showers or storms, mainly in the afternoon. But Sunday could be cloudier, wetter with more numerous showers/storms (maybe even a stronger storm). We’ll keep you posted in the days ahead.

FORECAST DETAILS

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm , dropping humidity levels. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, iso shower late.. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers/storms, humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely, maybe even a strong storm, humid. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, less humid. High: Near 80.

