Mostly sunny, humidity dropping Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain from Tuesday has finally left the state after staying longer originally anticipated. As a result of the extra rain, dew points Wednesday morning are still on the high side, but as promised, a drier humidity level will take over today.

Lots of sun for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s inland, lower 80s at the shore. This is the first of a few dry days, with a stretch of days in the 80s to near 90s degrees. Humidity will remain at nominal levels, meaning it’s ‘just enough to notice’ but not oppressive or tropical.

There is a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend though. Most of Saturday will be dry with a few scattered showers or storms, mainly in the afternoon. But Sunday could be cloudier, wetter with more numerous showers/storms (maybe even a stronger storm). We’ll keep you posted in the days ahead.

FORECAST DETAILS

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm , dropping humidity levels. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, iso shower late.. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers/storms, humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely, maybe even a strong storm, humid. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, less humid. High: Near 80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli