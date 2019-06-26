Naugatuck police looking for suspect that fled traffic stop

NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for a suspect that was captured on camera before fleeing a traffic stop at high speed Wednesday morning.

Police said around 4 am, an officer pulled over a car near South Main Mobil. The car was a maroon 2016 Infiniti QX50 CT reg: AL23092. When the officer talked to the driver, he gave the

officer a false name. Also in the car were a man and woman passenger. When a backup officer arrived, the SUV took off at a high rate of speed onto Route 8 South from the

Salem Bridge.

Police said they were unable to later locate the car. Police said still photos of the suspect were obtained the officers body camera.

Naugatuck Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the operator of this vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Officer Joseph Palhete at 203-729-5222 or the

NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010. We will also monitor our Facebook’s message inbox for information.