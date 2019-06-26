× New Britain police arrest suspect in abuse of 18-month-old

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain police have arrested a man in connection with the abuse of an 18-month-old girl.

On Sunday, representatives of the Department of Children and Families notified New Britain police that the victim, an 18-month-female, had been admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for an unrelated condition when hospital staff noticed bruising on the child’s legs and more severe bruising on the child’s stomach and back. The mother had no explanation for the injuries.

Police said, “Further testing at the hospital revealed the child had sustained serious abdominal injuries and a fracture to her right hand that was starting to heal.” Detectives interviewed the child’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend, Dylan Michael Vitale, 20 of New Britain. While they were talking to Vitale, he gave information leading investigators to suspect he caused the child’s injuries.

Vitale was arrested on Tuesday and held on a $250,000 bond. Vitale was charged with Cruelty to Persons, Assault in the First Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

The child remains in the custody of the DCF.