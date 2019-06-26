× Police fire shots during drug investigation in Bridgeport; 5 arrested

BRIDGEPORT — Police said five men were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a narcotics investigation on Pembroke Street.

Bridgeport Police Department said during the arrest, an officer fired shots after he perceived a threat to his life.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire and all five males were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from a male suspect after a foot chase.

Police added that only minor injuries were reported including an injury to a detective who was struck by the suspect vehicle while the occupants attempted to flee the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and the arrested parties are being processed, according to police.

No other details were released.

