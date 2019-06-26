× Police issue Silver Alert for 87-year-old man of Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Fitzroy Degrasse.

Manchester Police Department described Degrasse as a black male, with brown eyes, 5’7″, 90 pounds.

He was last seen Wednesday wearing light blue Nautica shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Manchester Police Department 860-645-5565.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.