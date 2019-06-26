What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police: Woman assaulted while running in Branford

Posted 10:13 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, June 26, 2019

BRANFORD — Branford police are searching for a suspect who reportedly assaulted a woman while she was running Tuesday night.

According to police, A woman was running near Mill Creek around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was assaulted by a white male in his late teens. Police said he was wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the woman was running in the are of Harbor Street, Reynolds Avenue, Driscoll Road, and Maple Street.

Detectives are actively investigating the assault, police said, and anyone with information is asked to please call the Branford Police Department Detective Division.

