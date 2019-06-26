× Waterbury police searching for driver who fled hit-and-run Wednesday morning

WATERBURY — Waterbury police said they are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Wednesday morning.

According to police, the two-car crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Plank Road. A black Acura was traveling westbound and started to drift over the center line. The driver in the other car, a white Honda Accord, tried to avoid the Acura but they crashed head-on.

The Waterbury Fire Department had to extricate the driver and front passenger of the Honda Accord. Both cars sustained ‘significant damage’, and all passengers in both cars were taken to local area hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the Acura ran away on foot before the police arrived, and a K9 unit search is currently underway.

Plank Road is closed between Scott Road and Bryan Street. The driver of the Acura is still at large and police are still investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or CrimeStoppers at 203-755-1234.