A Hawaiian postal worker died, leaving behind unanswered questions and a storage unit full of stolen mail

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A postal worker in Hawaii died, leaving behind about one thousand pieces of stolen mail in a storage unit, according to KHON.

The US Postal Service said it will spend the next several days working to deliver the mail, mostly first-class and priority envelopes and packages, to their intended recipients.

According to KHON, some of the mail is 13 to 15 years old and sealed. The storage unit also contained about 11,000 USPS return receipt post cards.

This storage unit surprise was turned over to authorities by the family of the postal worker; they only found the stash upon their relative’s death, KHON reported.

The postal worker has not been identified by officials, but they say the mail comes mostly from the downtown Honolulu area.