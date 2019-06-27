American woman killed in Bahamas shark attack while snorkeling with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A California woman died after a shark attack in the Bahamas Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, had been on a snorkeling expedition with her family near Rose Island, according to CNN affiliate WPLG.

Around 2 p.m. she was attacked by three sharks, Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle told the station. She was bitten on her arms, legs and buttocks and her right arm was bitten off, he said.

Her family saw the oncoming sharks and tried to warn her, but Lindsey did not hear them in time, he told the station.

She was pulled from the water and taken to Doctor's Hospital in Nassau, where she was pronounced dead, Reserve Superintendent Ronnie Bannister told CNN.

Jace Holton had been snorkeling in the same area just 45 minutes before the attack.

"Some of the people that were actually in the water at the time were describing how it was a pretty horrific scene," Holton told KTLA. "Several of the workers ... had jumped in the water to help the girl."

Lindsey's body will be taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau for an autopsy and then transported to California by the U.S. Embassy, Rolle told WPLG.

She was the only victim in the attack and authorities continue to investigate. It is unknown what kind of sharks were involved.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public.