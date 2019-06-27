× Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue opens up brewery in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — New Haven city officials gathered Thursday for the opening of a brewery at Bear’s Smokehouse at District New Haven.

Bear’s Restaurant Group operates five establishments across the state and this one is the newest of them all. The smokehouse in New Haven now features a brewery, bar and German-style beer garden.

Both co-owners of the restaurant, Jamie McDonald and Jason Sobocinski, joined together with Mayor Toni Harp to cut the ribbon on their new success.

The restaurant pays its employees above minimum wage at $15 an hour and has been known to hire formerly incarcerated people. The location is unique, too, at a revitalized 9-acre technology and innovation campus near I-91 called District New Haven.