× Deteriorated explosives found, detonated at New London Sub base

GROTON – Crews were scheduled to detonate some deteriorated explosives in an uninhabited part of the New London submarine base after then were found in a bunker.

Officials said a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal is expected to detonate a small amount of deteriorated explosives after finding them around 11 am Thursday. Officials said they were to be detonated in an uninhabited forest area inside Naval Submarine New London’s northeast quadrant.

At approximately 11 a.m., approximately 3 lbs of explosives used for military working dog training were discovered to have deteriorated during a routine inspection of the bunker in which they were stored in the base’s weapons compound.

The base’s North Lake Recreation area, Goose Run Golf Course, Thames View Marina, and activities near the bunker was evacuated and closed until after the controlled denotation.