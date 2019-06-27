× Former New London school employee facing additional sexual assault charges

NEW LONDON — A former New London school employee already charged in a sexual assault investigation, is facing additional charges, according to police.

New London Police Department said Corriche Gaskin, 35, was arrested Thursday on an active arrest warrant at New London Superior Court.

Police said the arrest is in connection with an ongoing investigation involving Gaskin and criminal activity with youth while employed as a Climate Specialist with the New London Public School system.

Gaskin’s criminal charges include sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury. Gaskin was previously charged with sexual assault in the second degree, illegal possession of child pornography in the third degree, several counts of risk of injury to a child, voyeurism with malice, and dissemination of voyeuristic material.

Gaskin was given a $150,000 bond.

Police said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).