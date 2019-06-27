× Former Trumbull police officer arrested on computer crime charges

TRUMBULL — State police say a former Trumbull police officer turned himself in on computer crime charges Thursday morning.

According to police, the investigation started on September 14th, 2018. Police said they were asked by the Bridgeport Superior Court, State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate a possible sexual assault that involved 41-year-old Michael Gonzalez.

Police said the reported sexual assault happened in August of 2017 and at the time, Gonzalez was employed as a police officer at the Trumbull Police Department. Gonzalez resigned from his position in October 2018.

Police said as they investigated, they learned that on two different days in March and May of 2017, Gonzalez illegally used the Trumbull Police Department’s NCIC (National Crime Index Computer) to search for addresses and cars listed to the person who later reported the sexual assault.

State police said the statute of limitations had expired for the Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree allegation but an arrest warrant was still filed for Gonzalez, charging him with Computer Crime in the Third Degree. His warrant was issued on June 24th, 2019.

Gonzalez surrendered himself to Troop F in Westbrook on Thursday morning.

He was released on a $75,000 bond, and is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on July 11th.