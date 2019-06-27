× Fotis Dulos’ attorney wants state to drop charges against Michelle Troconis

HARTFORD — In a recent statement by Fotis Dulos’ attorney, he has asked the state to drop charges against Michelle Troconis.

Troconis is expected in court Friday morning after her attorney filed a motion requesting permission for her to travel. On the eve of the court appearance, Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis issued his own statement:

“Michelle Troconis provides Fotis a complete alibi for the morning of Ms. Dulos’ disappearance. Yet most likely she will not testify so long as the state presses its meritless claims against her. We are calling on the state to drop the charges against Michelle so that she is available to testify in Fits’ defense. We’re asking that the charges against her be dropped so that she can feel free to testify without fearing the consequences.”

