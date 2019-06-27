Hartford pools to all open for the summer Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Schools out, suns out and soon all of the Hartford city pools will be open.

The city opened the Colt Park pool first this year to make sure everything is running safely, but come Sunday all 6 city pools will be open. Giving kids more options for summer activities.

That fun can turn into tragedy in seconds.

Last July a teenager drowned after he went for an after hours swim at Keney Park. There were cameras in the park that would have alerted police, but they were not working.

The Hartford parks Department told FOX61 they have those security measures in working order this year and they are looking to add extra precautions for after hours.

“The thing is that we’re working with the police department very closely. We’re working with MHIS, that’s our technology we have cameras. That’s not a A cure all to save all but it’s basically one portion that we can make sure things are going okay during those late evenings," said Troy Stewart of the City of Hartford Parks Department.

"We’re also looking at having cruisers inside our playground area as well as looking at getting security as well."

There are Life guards on duty during all open pool hours. One of the many reasons Samantha Ballard said she feels comfortable bringing her grandson here.

“They have ample amounts of lifeguards, it’s very safe and also I grew up in this area so you always come back to where you grew up and give back. I’m proud to show not only where I grew up but the environment is lovely it’s just a beautiful setting,” said Samantha Ballard.

In addition to having a safe place for kids to cool off this summer, the parks department is also making sure kids don’t go hungry this summer. Kids are able to come down to Colt Park at noon Monday through Friday for a free lunch.