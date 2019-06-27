What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Manufacturing issue prompts Gillette to recall Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors

Posted 3:43 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, June 27, 2019

WASHINGTON — Gillete has recalled Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors due to laceration concerns after receiving a report of injury from a user.

The brand announced Thursday there was a problem during manufacturing that resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

A government consumer protection agency says consumers should immediately stop using the  razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

The packages involved in the recall were a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.\

Consumers can go to www.gillettevenus.com and click on Safety Notification or call Gillette at 800-362-1258 for more information.

