Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s Thursday

Did you like Wednesday? We have a carbon copy for today.

Summer sunshine is still behaving, thanks to dew points that are not oppressive Thursday and Friday morning, with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. With the humidity on hold, it will feel comfy, but be careful - that sun will burn quickly!

There is a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend though. Most of the time should be dry. But any storm that develops (especially Saturday afternoon/evening) could be strong or severe. We'll keep you posted in the days ahead.

FORECAST DETAILS

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered midday/PM showers and thunderstorms, humid. Some storms could be strong. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely, humid. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

