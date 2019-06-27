× Nestle’s Toll House officially sells edible cookie dough

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

Has your mom ever told you to put down the spoon and get your fingers out of the mixing bowl? — Well, you don’t need to worry anymore!

Nestle Toll House has officially released an edible cookie dough.

No need to put it in the oven, it is meant to be eaten out of the container like ice cream.

The cookie dough is out now in ready-to-eat, pint sized containers.

Nestle has released two flavors — the original chocolate chip and a peanut butter chocolate chip monster.