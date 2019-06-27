What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: 1 person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting in New Haven

Posted 9:32 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05PM, June 27, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Orchard Street between Dickerman Street and Goffe Street.

New Haven Police Department said a 27-year-old man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.  Callers may remain anonymous.

No other details were released.

