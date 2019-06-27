PD: 1 person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Orchard Street between Dickerman Street and Goffe Street.
New Haven Police Department said a 27-year-old man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
No other details were released.
FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.