× PD: 1 person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Orchard Street between Dickerman Street and Goffe Street.

New Haven Police Department said a 27-year-old man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

No other details were released.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.