What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Teen arrested in connected to the assault of a jogger in Branford

Posted 7:54 PM, June 27, 2019, by

BRANFORD — Police said they arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the assault that took place on Mill Creek Road in Branford Tuesday evening involving a jogger.

Branford Police Department said they executed a search and seizure warrant at the juvenile’s residence Thursday.

“The juvenile was taken into custody and is being detained at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center,” police said.

Police said the juvenile has been charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree, breach of peace in the second degree.

“Branford Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience as the case was investigated and request that citizens continue to report suspicious activity,” police said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.