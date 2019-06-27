× PD: Teen arrested in connected to the assault of a jogger in Branford

BRANFORD — Police said they arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the assault that took place on Mill Creek Road in Branford Tuesday evening involving a jogger.

Branford Police Department said they executed a search and seizure warrant at the juvenile’s residence Thursday.

“The juvenile was taken into custody and is being detained at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center,” police said.

Police said the juvenile has been charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree, breach of peace in the second degree.

“Branford Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience as the case was investigated and request that citizens continue to report suspicious activity,” police said.