Police investigate double shooting in Hartford that left one man dead

HARTFORD — Police say one person is dead, another taken to the hospital after a double shooting overnight.

According to police, they were called to the area of 31 Winchester Street Wednesday night after a Shot Spotter activation. Shot Spotter indicated multiple gunshots fired.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old male with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries.

There was a second victim, according to police, who was taken to St. Francis Hospital via a private car. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The victims have not been identified at this time.