× State Police: 1 person killed in pedestrian vs. motorcycle crash in Harwinton

HARWINTON — Connecticut State Police said one person is pronounced dead following a pedestrian vs. motorcycle crash in the area of 111 Hill Road Thursday night.

State police said one person was taken to the hospital via Lifestar, and the other taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At this time, the identity of the person killed has not been released.

The extent of injuries to the other person involved is non-life threatening.

No other details were released.