Video released by Waterbury police shows thieves steal running car

WATERBURY — Police released video of the theft of a vehicle that was running unattended outside the owner’s home.

The video shows a black Acura parked on the street. The driver leaves the vehicle running to go into a house. As this happens, a white Jeep Wrangler drives by twice. Someone gets out of the Jeep and enters the Accura on the passenger side and drives off.

Waterbury police note in the posting, “Help the Connecticut Waterbury Police Department help you by not leaving your car running regardless of how long you will be, the time of day, or place. As you can see even at home, you must secure valuables. Please share to spread awareness.”

Police did not share the specifics of the case.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call police at 203-574-6941.