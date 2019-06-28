× 2 dead after small plane crashes into a home in North Carolina

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home late Thursday in Hope Mills, North Carolina, officials said.

Federal investigators are on the scene Friday morning, trying to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. in the town southwest of Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The pilot and one occupant of the home died from their injuries, the public safety department said. Another person inside the home at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.