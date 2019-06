Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of animals is growing at the Beardsley Zoo!

Staff in Bridgeport are putting the finishing touches on a new space for a pair of spider monkeys.

The habitat is slated to open Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

If the Beardsley Zoo is on your Connecticut Summer Bucket List, you can visit seven days a week tickets range from $13-$16 and kids under three get in for free!