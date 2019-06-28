× Connecticut operated highway rest areas to be opened 24/7

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont announced that all seven of the state-operated highway rest area buildings, including the indoor bathrooms, will be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The change starts on July 1st.

The funding for the rest area operations was included in the budget Lamont signed earlier this week.

“While certainly well-intentioned, I believe the move to shut our state’s rest areas was penny wise and pound foolish,” Governor Lamont said. “We have to make the necessary investments to attract people to visit and return to our state. This is a small but meaningful step toward making Connecticut more attractive to visitors and our residents alike.”

The state’s seven rest areas – four on I-84, two on I-91, and one on I-95 – are maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT). They are part of a statewide network of facilities, which also include 23 service plazas that are located on interstate highways and the Merritt Parkway and offer parking, food, rest and relief, as well as other amenities.

“My agency has always felt that our seven rest areas are important safety amenities for travelers and truckers,” CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. “While I’m proud of the fact that we managed to at least keep them open in the face of financial adversity, our residents and visitors to our state deserve better than portable bathrooms. This has been a long time coming, and I thank Governor Lamont for helping to get us the resources we needed.”

The seven rest areas are in the following locations:

· I-84 Danbury EB past Exit 2

· I-84 Southington EB past Exit 28

· I-84 Willington EB past Exit 69

· I-84 Willington WB past Exit 70

· I-91 Wallingford SB past Exit 15

· I-91 Middletown NB past Exit 19

· I-95 North Stonington SB past Exit 93