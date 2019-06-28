× Five people shot as police break up massive Hamden house party

HAMDEN — Police are searching for a shooter after five people were shot at a house party Friday night.

Hamden Police were called to the Choate Avenue home at around 8:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find about 500 people at the home, Capt. Ronald Smith said in a news briefing. The homeowners were cooperating with police and the party was starting to disperse when several shots were fired, according to police.

Five people were shot. Four people were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by ambulance, another was taken to the hospital by a friend.

Police canvassed the neighborhood searching for the shooter and evidence. Several evidence markers were seen on Choate Avenue.

Hamden Police released a description of the suspected shooter. They are looking for a light-skinned black male, in his early 20’s, thin build, “pock-marked face”, small amount of hair on chin, wearing a black hat (backwards), tee shirt and blue jeans.

North Haven, Cheshire and State Police also responded.

Neighbors say the party happens every year, but this was the largest it has ever been.

Hamden’s mayor posted the following alert:

41.421926 -72.937573