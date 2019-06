Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBY -- @ The Barn in Granby is one of four different restaurants part of The Zen Restaurant Group.

@ The Barn is an American Contemporary style restaurant with a casual atmosphere.

Whether you're sitting at the bar, outside patio, or formal dining room, the menu is always fresh and unique. From their new summer entrees to their locally sourced specials, @ The Barn is the perfect place to celebrate any occasion!