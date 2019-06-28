Free movies in Hartford parks all summer long

HARTFORD – Movies will be shown for free in Hartford parks again this season.

The series has already started for 2019 with showings of “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The family-friendly films, which are free and open to the public, start at 8:00 p.m. Several of the events are being held at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Here’s the rest of this summer’s showings:

July 5 – The Neverending Story – Bushnell Park

July 11 – Incredibes 2 – Keney Park

July 24 – Hotel Transylvania 3 – Dunkin’ Donuts Park

July 26 – Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse – Charter Oak Landing

July 31 – Ant-man and the Wasp – Dunkin’ Donuts Park

August 7 – Annie (2014) – Dunkin’ Donuts Park

August 15 – Dumbo – Keney Park

August 16 – Inside Out – Bushnell Park

August 21 – Captain Marvel – Dunkin Donuts Park

August 23 – Avengers: Infinity War – Mortensen riverfront Plaza

August 24 – Moana – Colt Park

September 18 – Ralph Breaks the Internet – Dunkin’ Donuts Park