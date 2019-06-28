Free movies in Hartford parks all summer long

HARTFORD – Movies will be shown for free in Hartford parks again this season.
The series has already started for 2019 with showings of “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”
The family-friendly films, which are free and open to the public, start at 8:00 p.m. Several of the events are being held at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Here’s the rest of this summer’s showings:
July 5 – The Neverending Story – Bushnell Park
July 11 – Incredibes 2 – Keney Park
July 24 – Hotel Transylvania 3 – Dunkin’ Donuts Park
July 26 – Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse – Charter Oak Landing
July 31 – Ant-man and the Wasp – Dunkin’ Donuts Park
August 7 – Annie (2014) – Dunkin’ Donuts Park
August 15 – Dumbo – Keney Park
August 16 – Inside Out – Bushnell Park
August 21 – Captain Marvel – Dunkin Donuts Park
August 23 – Avengers: Infinity War – Mortensen riverfront Plaza
August 24 – Moana – Colt Park
September 18 – Ralph Breaks the Internet – Dunkin’ Donuts Park