Man steals from Guilford farm stand, police looking to identify

GUILFORD — Guilford police are looking to identify a man who stole from a farm stand on June 12th.

The farm stand had what police described as an ‘honor system’ payment plan. The farmers and staff are at their farms working and leave products for purchase at the stand, instructing people to leave the money in the secured box when they leave.

Police said some people take advantage of the lack of a salesperson and take items from the farm stands without paying. Guilford police wanted to remind the public to make no mistake: This is stealing.

Guilford police said the problem of farm stand stealing had become a significant problem for the Guilford farming community and had invested in cameras for evidence when filing a police report.

On June 12th, a camera captured a man stealing from a farm stand at 3424 Durham Road around noon, according to police.

Police said the man was operating a black 1999-2003 Ford King Ranch pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to please call officer O’Conner at 203-453-8061.