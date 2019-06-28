Michelle Troconis allowed to travel, judge says; No contact from Fotis Dulos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- A judge granted two motions in Stamford court this morning, allowing Michelle Troconis to travel. Andrew Bowman, Troconis' attorney, also asked there be no contact from Fotis Dulos. The judge granted that motion as well.

On the eve of the court appearance, Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis issued his own statement:

“Michelle Troconis provides Fotis a complete alibi for the morning of Ms. Dulos’ disappearance. Yet most likely she will not testify so long as the state presses its meritless claims against her. We are calling on the state to drop the charges against Michelle so that she is available to testify in Fits’ defense. We’re asking that the charges against her be dropped so that she can feel free to testify without fearing the consequences.”

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution — accused of discarding evidence containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood. They have pleaded not guilty.

Troconis' next court date is July 18th.

