Mother arrested in New Britain child abuse case

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain police said they arrested the mother of an 18-month-old in connection with an abuse case.

Police arrested her boyfriend, Dylan Vitale, for reportedly injuring the child. Vitale was charged with Cruelty to Persons, Assault in the First Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

According to police, on June 23rd, police were contacted by the Department of Children and Families for a possible child abuse incident.

The 18-month-old girl was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for an unrelated condition when hospital staff noticed bruising on the child’s legs and more severe bruising on the child’s stomach and back.

Police said that the mother, New Britain resident Victoria Krzeminski, 29, was interviewed by investigators. During the interview, they learned that Krzeminski saw the bruising on the

child two weeks prior, and noticed that the bruise grew on the child’s back. According to police, Krzeminski also said that around the time she noticed the bruising, she also noticed the girl vomiting several times, but didn’t seek immediate medical care.

According to police, the child’s health deteriorated to the point where the child was unable to walk. Krzeminski reportedly stated that she was afraid to bring the child to the hospital because she had an open DCF case.

Police arrested Krzeminski and charged her with cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a minor for failing to provide her child with immediate medical care.

She was held on a $200,000 bond and was in court on Friday.