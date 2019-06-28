What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

One dead after crash with logging truck in Franklin

Posted 7:02 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44PM, June 28, 2019

FRANKLIN -- Route 32 in Franklin is closed until further notice due to a rollover accident involving a logging truck and a van.

Connecticut State Police say the accident happened at Rt. 3 and Thompson Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officials reported one death in the incident, but they don't believe it was caused by the collision.

Route 32 was closed for several hours while Connecticut State Police Troop K conducted an investigation.

