One dead after crash with logging truck in Franklin

FRANKLIN -- Route 32 in Franklin is closed until further notice due to a rollover accident involving a logging truck and a van.

Connecticut State Police say the accident happened at Rt. 3 and Thompson Road at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officials reported one death in the incident, but they don't believe it was caused by the collision.

Route 32 was closed for several hours while Connecticut State Police Troop K conducted an investigation.

41.619117 -72.150691