Report: New Haven mayor taps interim police chief for official job

NEW HAVEN — Mayor Toni Harp has decided who she wants to lead New Haven’s police department.

According to the New Haven Independent, Harp will recommend acting Chief of Police, Otoniel Reyes to the Board of Alders for approval.

After months of talks and speculation throughout the city, the public got word of Harp’s decision Thursday night.

Reyes has served as acting chief since predecessor Anthony Campbell’s retired in March.

The Independent reports Reyes grew up in the Hill and has served in almost every capacity over his 19 years on the force including: beat patrol cop, crisis negotiator, district manager, detective, chief of detectives, patrol supervisor and member of state-federal-local working groups identifying and arresting the city’s most violent gang members.

New Haven has been waiting to see who will lead the city’s cops in the wake of the officer-involved shooting in the Newhallville neighborhood by Hamden and Yale cops.

Reyes was one of three finalists considered for the role.

FOX61 has not yet confirmed when Mayor Harp will publicly share her decision.

We will be sure to update this story as we receive more information on the announcement and Reyes’ approval.