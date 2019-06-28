× Sensory-friendly screening of Toy Story 4 in Branford this weekend

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

BRANFORD — Regal Cinemas will be having a sensory-friendly screening of Toy Story 4 this Saturday at 10:30 a.m..

Regal’s My Way Matinee gives everyone the opportunity to experience a movie with the lights turned up and the volume turned down.

This gives those with an autism spectrum disorder or other sensitivity the ability to see a movie in theaters.

Movie goers are able to freely express themselves by singing, crying, dancing, walking around, talking, or shouting while enjoying the movie.

Regal Cinemas offers this movie experience on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m.. They also offer tickets to the showing at a discounted price.

If you’re interested in grabbing a ticket for Saturday’s showing, click here.