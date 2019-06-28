× Summer beer garden in Hartford’s Bushnell Park opens Friday

HARTFORD – Local brewers are coming together to hold a craft beer garden in downtown Hartford this summer.

Hanging Hills Brewing Company and Hog River Brewing Company, both based in Hartford, will hold the event for several Fridays throughout the season. The area outside the Pumphouse Gallery in Bushnell Park will be transformed into a beer garden featuring live music and games from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Harry’s Pizza will also be selling pizza and snacks.

The event is billed as family-friendly. Minors under 21 years of age are allowed entrance if accompanied by a legal guardian. Dogs are also welcome in the park.

Beer Garden Dates:

June 28 – soft open

July 5

July 12

July 26

August 2

August 9

August 16

August 30

Sept 6

Sept 20

The group also plans to hold an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, September 28.