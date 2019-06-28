× Warm, low humidity Friday; Tracking potential showers for the weekend

It’s two in a row for 90 degrees as temps are expected to rise today. At Bradley Airport yesterday, temperatures hit 90 degrees for the first time this month, the second time this season. We have another day just like it today with heat and sunshine without the humidity. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The humidity will rise heading into the weekend, along with a rising chance for showers and storms. It won’t be a wash-out but you will need to be weather aware if you have outdoor plans.

There could be a light shower early Saturday. Then clouds will break for some sun and it will turn warm and humid midday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. By early-mid afternoon, we’ll be watching for the chance for some locally strong to severe storms. Not every town will see one but any storms that develop have the potential to cause briefly strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

A pop-up shower or storm is possible on Sunday too. But again, not every town will see one and most of the time will be dry.

Looking ahead, next week looks warm and mainly dry. With a little luck, we should be able to keep things dry for July 4th too!

FORECAST DETAILS

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, not too humid. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered midday/PM showers and thunderstorms, humid. Some storms could be strong. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun, the chance for a scattered shower/storm, not as warm. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Warming up again. High: upper 80s.

