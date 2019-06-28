× Waterbury fugitive wanted on drug charges arrested in Florida

WATERBURY — A man wanted in connection to a large-scale drug investigation was arrested in Florida Friday morning.

Police said one individual still at large has been living in Florida as a fugitive since May’s “Operation: Raw Deal” led to 41 drug-related arrests in Waterbury.

Acting on a tip, deputies from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tracked the male suspect to an apartment complex in Fort Walton Beach and successfully placed him into custody.

Daquan Dangerfield, 24, was successfully taken into custody and held on a charge as an out-of-state fugitive from justice. He’s wanted by the Waterbury Police Department on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

