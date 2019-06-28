What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Waterbury lake closed for high levels of bacteria

Posted 5:40 PM, June 28, 2019, by

Lakewood Waterfront (Google Streetview)

WATERBURY – The Lakewood Park Waterfront in Waterbury will be closed through the weekend after tests found “higher than normal levels of bacteria,” according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Neal O’Leary tweeted the results came back Friday. “As a precaution, the Lakewood Waterfront will be closed effective immediately,” Mayor O’Leary tweeted.

Water sample testing is expected to be conducted on Monday.

All state-run beaches, lakes and ponds are open after clear water quality tests, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.577491 by -73.023924.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.