Waterbury lake closed for high levels of bacteria

WATERBURY – The Lakewood Park Waterfront in Waterbury will be closed through the weekend after tests found “higher than normal levels of bacteria,” according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Neal O’Leary tweeted the results came back Friday. “As a precaution, the Lakewood Waterfront will be closed effective immediately,” Mayor O’Leary tweeted.

Water sample testing is expected to be conducted on Monday.

All state-run beaches, lakes and ponds are open after clear water quality tests, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.