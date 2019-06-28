Work didn’t stop in Hartford, despite rising temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hartford -- The dog days of summer are here.

Friday people were out working in the capital city despite temperatures flirting with 90.

"It’s not fun, got all the windows in its like working in a green house,” said Nelson Martinez.

But it was eyes on the green for food truck owners, despite temperatures being even hotter in the truck!

"We have a fan, but you just think about the money coming in and it will keep you cool,” said Clover Marsh, Quick Bites Food Truck.

For landscapers out working in the heat all summer, the key to success is hydration.

"Drink lots of water, stay hydrated maybe some Gatorades keep the electrolytes going,” said William Nelson, Trent Landscaping.

Not everyone working in the heat seemed to mind it!

"We're lucky the weather has been good, I don't mind the heat. If you're wimpy you don't come but 80-85 it doesn't bother me,” said Jacques Berberian.

Employees of Whittlesey, a financial group in Hartford, spent the day volunteering to help clean up Bushnell park. It’s an annual event for the company, but this year a little hotter than years past.

Lot of water being brought around to people, trying to work in the shade and try to get done early and quick so they don't have to hit the heat of the day,” said Ed Sullivan, Partner, Whittlesey.

Water always a good idea and don't forget the sunscreen, it’s easy to get some sun without intending to on days like these.

