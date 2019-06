× 4 people injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Four people were shot in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Police said that the shootings happened in the area of Judson and Martin Street.

All four victims were said to be conscious and alert.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigate the shootings.

This is a developing story.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION in area of Judson St & Martin St. Four victims, all conscious & alert. Two on scene, two at area hospital. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Avoid the area. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 29, 2019