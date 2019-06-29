MIDDLETOWN – I-91 Southbound is backed up with traffic from exits 20 up to 22N because of a car fire between exits 20 and 19 in Middletown. That’s a backup of almost four miles. The right and center lanes were closed from about 1pm to 1:30pm, but State Police say they have now cleared the disabled vehicle. Residual backup remains, however.
Car fire ties up I-91 South in Middletown
