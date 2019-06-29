What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Car fire ties up I-91 South in Middletown

Posted 1:37 PM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:39PM, June 29, 2019

MIDDLETOWN – I-91 Southbound is backed up with traffic from exits 20 up to 22N because of a car fire between exits 20 and 19 in Middletown. That’s a backup of almost four miles.  The right and center lanes were closed from about 1pm to 1:30pm, but State Police say they have now cleared the disabled vehicle. Residual backup remains, however.

Traffic back up north of exit 21 in Cromwell.

Traffic backup further north, near exit 22.

