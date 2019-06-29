Local artist unveils Cirque Du Soleil inspired mural in downtown Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia, along with the RiseUp non-profit group and city and state officials unveiled a mural Friday afternoon in downtown Hartford.

The mural was painted by Connecticut artist Corey Pane. The mural celebrates the Mexican culture in Hartford.

The piece was commissioned by Cirque Du Soleil: "Luzia", now performing at the grand chapiteau on Market street.

"Cirque du soleil reached out to me and they said they were big fans of my work and they kind of wanted to work together on something," said Pane. " I thought that was really cool. I've always wanted to see one of their shows and i got to see one and I got really inspired.

Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia will be performing until July 21.