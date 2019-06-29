What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Gunfire aimed at house wounds 8-year-old boy inside New Haven bedroom

Posted 7:10 AM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, June 29, 2019

NEW HAVEN – Someone opened fire on Newhallville home and wounded a little boy last night, according to New Haven Police.

Police say officers on patrol in the Newhallville neighborhood reported hearing gunfire just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. A ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call led police to a residence on Thompson Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue. Investigators say they believe several gunshots were fired at the house.

An 8 year old boy lying in a first floor bedroom was struck by the gunfire. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital at 1 Park Street.

Counselors with the Yale Child Study Center responded to the hospital and to Thompson Street.

Detectives held a crime scene overnight and canvassed the neighborhood. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.327466 by -72.932257.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.