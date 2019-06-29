× PD: Gunfire aimed at house wounds 8-year-old boy inside New Haven bedroom

NEW HAVEN – Someone opened fire on Newhallville home and wounded a little boy last night, according to New Haven Police.

Police say officers on patrol in the Newhallville neighborhood reported hearing gunfire just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. A ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call led police to a residence on Thompson Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue. Investigators say they believe several gunshots were fired at the house.

An 8 year old boy lying in a first floor bedroom was struck by the gunfire. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital at 1 Park Street.

Counselors with the Yale Child Study Center responded to the hospital and to Thompson Street.

Detectives held a crime scene overnight and canvassed the neighborhood. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.