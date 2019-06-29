× PD: New Haven shooting of 8 year-old and Hamden house party shooting believed to be connected

NEW HAVEN –New Haven police announced Saturday that they believe that a shooting that injured an 8 year-old and a Hamden house party shooting, that injured five people, are connected to each other.

Hamden police responded to a house on Choate Avenue Friday around 8:45 p.m. They said that at the time of their arrival about 500 people were at this party.

The five people who were shot were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Around 11:30 p.m. the same night, in the New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood, there was another shooting that left an 8 year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

New Haven police said Saturday that the boy is physically fine and are outraged at this act of violence.

Surveillance video was also released in effort to identify the car and the shooter in the video.

Both Departments are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the shootings.

If you have information, you can call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304 and the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000. Hamden police are also looking for any sort of social media video of the party too.

Officers did not release any further information regarding how the two shootings were related.

41.308274 -72.927884