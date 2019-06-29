What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Storms in Westport knocks down large tree onto house, shuts down state park

Posted 10:38 PM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, June 29, 2019

WESTPORT — A large storm passing through Fairfield County knocked down a tree onto a house and down power lines.

Firefighters responded in a time span of 45 minutes to 18 calls varying from power lines burning to trees resting on power lines to carbon monoxide calls. A very large tree fell on a house.

Luckily no one was injured during the event and Eversource was notified of the outages and down power lines.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fairfield County earlier Saturday evening.

Sherwood Island State Park is also closed in Westport after many trees, limbs, and power lines fell throughout the park. The park will be closed June 30.

