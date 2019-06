× Suffield garage goes up in flames

SUFFIELD – Firefighters scrambled to contain a fire that was consuming a detached garage Saturday afternoon.

The call came right around noon for the fully-involved structure fire on North Stone Street. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

MOMENTS AGO 🎥 captured this fully involved garage fire 🔥 on north stone st in #Suffield . No injuries. Cause under investigation. @SuffieldPolice has road closed until FD clears @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/3i7XeJX8sD — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) June 29, 2019