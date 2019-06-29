WEATHER WATCH: Strong storms possible this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will feature higher humidity which will help contribute to some feisty strong storms this afternoon.

Today will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Then in the afternoon a cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms between 1 P.M. and 6 P.M. Not every town will see one but any storm that develops could pack a punch with strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a bulls-eye around southern New England in the "slight" risk of severe weather. With some luck, storms will be done by sunset for fireworks displays Saturday night.

The humidity will drop on Sunday. Once again, while most of the day will be dry, there could be an isolated storm in the midday - afternoon. Temperatures will not be as warm, rising into the mid-upper 70s.

Looking ahead, next week looks warm, mainly dry and pleasant. With a little luck, we should be able to keep things dry for July 4th too!

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Partly sunny, scattered midday/PM showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid. Some storms could be strong. High: Mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun, less humid, chance for a scattered shower/storm, not as warm. High: Upper 70s -low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up again. High: upper 80s.

JULY 4th: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance for a shower. High: 80s.

