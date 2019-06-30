× Concerned citizen in New Haven directs police to gunshot victim

NEW HAVEN — A concerned citizen help direct police to a gunshot victim in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Spring and Hurlburt Street, when the heard gunshots.

Police said a concerned citizen directed them to a man lying in the middle of the intersection with a gunshot to his leg.

An officer applied a tourniquet before the arrival of EMS .

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.