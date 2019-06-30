What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Concerned citizen in New Haven directs police to gunshot victim

Posted 4:06 PM, June 30, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN — A concerned citizen help direct police to a gunshot victim in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Spring and Hurlburt Street, when the heard gunshots.

Police said a concerned citizen directed them to a man lying in the middle of the intersection with a gunshot to his leg.

An officer applied a tourniquet before the arrival of EMS .

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.