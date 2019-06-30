× Fifth person shot in Hartford in 24-hour span

HARTFORD — One person was shot in the area of Sisson Avenue early morning Sunday.

Police said that the victim is in critical by stable condition.

The person was driven by a private vehicle to Hartford Hospital.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division detectives are investigating the shooting.

This is the fifth shooting in the capital city in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, four people were shot in the area of Judson and Martin Street. All four victims of that shooting were said to be conscious and alert.